New Hampshire health officials have attributed the deaths of nine more Granite Staters to COVID-19, and announced another 67 positive tests for the viral disease Thursday.
The nine who died, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 199, were all at least 60 years old and included five Hillsborough County men, three Hillsborough County women and a man who lived in Rockingham County, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Among the newly announced positive cases is at least one from Cheshire County, although health officials did not specify where.
Fifty positive tests have been recorded so far among residents of Cheshire County, 16 among Sullivan County residents and 644 among people who live in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, according to the state health department.
As of Thursday, current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington. Except for New Ipswich, which had five known current cases, each of these towns was listed with one to four.
The town of residence of 15 of the state’s 1,969 active cases was still being determined Thursday morning, as was the county of residence of 15 of the 3,935 COVID-19 cases the state has confirmed to date.
A total of 1,767 people are known to have recovered from COVID-19; 393 have been hospitalized.