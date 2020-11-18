Republicans and Democrats in the N.H. House of Representatives will choose their parties’ leaders this week.
A key early question for those elected will be how to conduct business during the ongoing pandemic. The State House has been largely closed to lawmakers since March.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, said last week it would be a “really bad idea” for lawmakers to return to traditional sessions in Concord. But Merrimack Rep. Dick Hinch, a Republican who is expected to become the next House Speaker, says plans are in the works for lawmakers to conduct more business in Concord.
Hinch told WMUR that this includes in-person public hearings.
“We are evaluating the HVAC system, and we have someone who is going to help us navigate through that so that we can reoccupy the legislative office building,” Hinch said.
Hinch has served as House minority leader since 2018. He’s expected to win the support of the GOP caucus to become speaker when it meets Friday. House Democrats will choose their leader Thursday.
Outgoing Speaker Steve Shurtleff announced he wouldn’t seek a leadership post after Democrats lost their House majority.