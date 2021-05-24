Despite Cheshire TV going off the air late Friday as its contract with Keene expired, both the station and the city say there are several paths forward as they consider the future of public access programming in Keene and surrounding communities.
Dave Kirkpatrick, CTV's executive director since January, said Monday that even though the nonprofit organization lost the vast majority of its funding when its contract with Keene ended this past weekend, Cheshire TV isn't going anywhere just yet. While there's a chance the organization could dissolve, Kirkpatrick also said it could continue under a revised mission.
"We live in a world that is dominated by the Internet, we have a website and a Facebook page and YouTube channel, we could create and broadcast content [online] without a lot of overhead," Kirkpatrick said. "What the physical nature of that business might look like is up in the air."
Founded in 2005, CTV was originally funded by a portion of franchise fees paid by cable subscribers, which were given to the city of Keene, which in turn paid them to the public access station. But in January 2019, the city executed a new agreement, in which Cheshire TV received a flat rate of $15,150 each month, or $181,800 annually.
That makes up the bulk of CTV's budget; without it, Kirkpatrick said, the organization won't be able to maintain a staff, and its future may be all volunteer. But he also said CTV does still have some income from donations and membership dues for people who don't live in the three communities CTV originally served: Keene, Swanzey and Marlborough. (Members from these communities don't pay for their membership.)
"We won’t come out of this with much," he said, "but we won’t come out with nothing."
However, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said that while an agreement wasn't reached on CTV's past contract, the city's still open to working with the organization again looking ahead.
"We are no longer negotiating the continuation of the contract with CTV," she said in an email Monday. "We will however consider any proposals CTV has moving forward and be happy to have their input as we explore models for PEG (Public, educational, and government) access into the future."
Dragon said the city recognizes the important role of public access television. She said she has had discussions with Mayor George Hansel about creating a committee to explore other public access models and that one option could involve working with the Keene School District. If this happens, Dragon encouraged anyone who has has been involved with CTV to come forward with ideas when this process begins.
According to Dragon, the money Keene was paying CTV will go toward any future public access projects and also to cover the cost of continuing to live-stream city meetings, a function that had been performed by CTV. Kirkpatrick had mentioned potentially continuing those services on a temporary basis to help the city transition to a new set-up, she said, but the CTV board voted against doing so, and she said she had to bring someone else on board.
Reaching an impasse
The uncertainty surrounding CTV comes about four months after Dragon announced that Keene would end its agreement with the station after the organization's membership — people who are involved with the organization and vote on some business but are separate from its board of directors — voted out most of the board. Some members expressed concern, at the time, about the board's treatment of CTV's bylaws, including its handling of elections to fill board positions.
Shortly after the board turnover, both Keene and Swanzey, which had been providing a smaller amount of funding to CTV, announced they would be ceasing payments to the station — Swanzey immediately, and Keene after a four-month notice. Marlborough stopped providing funding several years ago.
In a Jan. 22 letter to CTV, Dragon said Keene's contract with the organization, and its funding, would end in 120 days, unless CTV agreed to change its governing documents to make municipalities that support it the governing members. While there was an effort to try to reach a compromise, the two sides were unable to meet in the middle.
"CTV rejected compromise language which kept a majority of members appointed by the participating municipalities but delegated the budget and executive director [oversight] to the full board," Dragon said via email to The Sentinel Monday. "This was a big compromise because the original language kept that [oversight] authority with only the municipal membership."
CTV countered that offer with language that would have enabled the city and the organization's membership to appoint an equal number of board members, she noted.
"They also added other language to require a 2/3 vote for certain actions-like amending the Articles of Agreement," Dragon wrote. "This does not come close to doing what is needed."
Whatever comes next for CTV, Kirkpatrick said it's time to "take a breather" and for its members to discuss the possibilities moving forward. He said the organization's counsel has advised them to take some time to weigh all the options on the table and proceed from there.
"I think we can take our time and do that with no risk," he said. "And there certainly might be something to gain."