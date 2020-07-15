A Keene woman accused of stabbing her downstairs neighbor will remain in jail following her arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
Caryzma B. Volante, 29, faces a felony charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident. Judge David W. Ruoff entered a not guilty plea on Volante's behalf during Wednesday's video hearing, and ordered she be held without bail. He noted that Volante's attorney hadn't been able to meet with her prior to the hearing, and said the attorney could request a hearing to revisit the bail conditions once he'd met with her.
Keene police arrested Volante Tuesday night after they say she stabbed Eric Eaton, 28, numerous times in his upper back and legs. Lt. Benjamin Nugent said early Wednesday morning he didn't believe Eaton's injuries were life-threatening.
According to an affidavit written by Keene police officer Michael D. O'Donnell, he and other officers responded to 52 Marlboro St. at about 9:28 p.m. for a reported stabbing. After arriving on the scene, O'Donnell wrote, he spoke to a man who was holding two knives and told him he took them from Eaton and Volante. He identified Volante as his girlfriend, O'Donnell wrote.
The man said he had been cooking dinner for himself and Volante, and when he was finished, he brought a plate to Volante, who was in the bedroom, according to the affidavit. He said Volante said she wanted to go downstairs to see Eric Eaton before she settled in for the night, and then she left the apartment, the affidavit states.
The man said within minutes, he heard stomping or running from the downstairs apartment and heard Eaton screaming, according to the affidavit. He said he then left his apartment, and from the top of the stairwell, he could see Eaton running out of the downstairs apartment with a knife and Volante, who also had a knife, chasing him, the affidavit states.
He told O'Donnell that he ran downstairs and found Eaton and Volante in the parking lot, according to the affidavit. He said Eaton was on his hands and knees and Volante was on top of him continuing to make stabbing motions, O'Donnell wrote. He said he was able to grab Volante and get the knife away from her, according to the affidavit.
Volante told officers she has premonitions due to brain surgery, and that she had a premonition of Eaton attacking her, and was defending herself from it by stabbing him, the affidavit states.
Eaton told police that Volante almost immediately began attacking him after she entered his apartment, according to O'Donnell. Eaton said he was able to push her off him, grab a knife from his bookcase and run outside while Volante continued to follow him, trying to stab him, the affidavit states.
Eaton was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and his condition was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.