WINCHESTER — When the Northfield Drive-in opens for the season this year, it will be under new ownership for the first time in a half century.
Steven and Julia Wiggin of Winchester purchased the business and property from longtime owner Mitchell Shakour on April 17, according to a warranty deed filed with the Cheshire County Registry of Deeds. The sale price was $349,000.
“When the opportunity came in front of us, it was a no-brainer,” Julia Wiggin said Thursday. “The Shakours have done a fabulous job maintaining it and keeping it open to the public. We’re looking to do the same thing.”
Steve Wiggin, who owns Wiggin-Hydroseed Landscaping in Northfield, Mass., said he “was like a kid in a candy shop” when he heard the drive-in was for sale, and called Shakour right away.
“I never thought in my life it would happen,” he said. “It’s an icon. It’s been there forever.”
The 15-acre property is in both Winchester and Northfield, Mass., and its entrance is off Northfield Road (Route 63) in Hinsdale. Shakour ran the business as a “labor of love” with his wife, Carla, and his two children, Gabriel and Lili, according to the business’ website.
Shakour, who also owns the Monadnock Shopper News, declined to comment Thursday about the sale.
Julia Wiggin said she and her husband are excited to own the drive-in and hope to have it open for the season by Memorial Day weekend, as was the Shakours’ tradition.
They’ve been meeting regularly via the video-conferencing platform Zoom with other drive-in owners across the country.
These types of theaters can be a gathering spot for people while still allowing them to follow the social restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, she said.
Media outlets across the country have been reporting that drive-in theaters have been experiencing increased attendance during the pandemic. The New York Post reported Monday that drive-ins may be poised for a comeback, especially if states allow them to open while indoor movie theaters remain closed.
While drive-in theaters are not considered essential businesses in New Hampshire or Massachusetts, the emergency orders issued by governors of both states closing nonessential businesses are set to expire May 4, though they could be extended. In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said this is likely in New Hampshire.
Whenever the Northfield Drive-in opens, Julia Wiggin said they’ll have to be smart about how they manage some operations, such as the snack bar and restroom facility, so people can maintain their distance from one another to prevent the virus’s spread. Some ideas under consideration are showing only one movie on the weekends instead of the traditional double feature, and employing carhops to avoid crowding at the snack bar, she said.
Another change they plan to make is in how people pay for tickets and snacks, she noted. The drive-in has historically accepted cash only, but now, especially with the pandemic, they’re looking into the technology that will enable the business to accept no-touch payments, debit and credit cards, she said.
Steve Wiggin said the drive-in can park between 400 to 420 cars, which is equivalent to two vehicles between each pole. Depending on what the social-distancing restrictions are when the theater opens, they may have to cut back to allowing just 200, he said.
In addition, the theater will host the graduation ceremony for Pioneer Valley Regional School in Northfield, Mass. The event is tentatively scheduled for June, according to Steve Wiggin. While people will be sitting in their cars during the commencement, the theater will try to provide some “bells and whistles” to make it a fun and memorable day for the seniors and their families, his wife said. Any other area school districts looking to hold their graduations at the drive-in this year are welcome to contact them, she added.
The Wiggins have lived next to the drive-in for about 20 years, and like the drive-in, their property is in both Winchester and Northfield, Mass., according to Julia Wiggin. They have had a “wonderful relationship” with Mitchell and Carla Shakour, and the Shakours wanted to sell the property to someone who would continue the drive-in’s legacy, she noted.
Steve Wiggin said he hopes to improve upon what is already on the site, including putting in a new entrance and cutting down some of the trees to make more room. Through the theater, he said he would like to help make Winchester a destination for people to visit and have fun.
“I’m hopeful there will be some good things to come,” he said.
Shakour’s family purchased the drive-in, which is one of the oldest in the country, from its original owner, Carl Nilman, in 1969, according to the registry of deeds. Nilman opened the outdoor theater in 1948.
Over the winter of 2013-14, Shakour made several upgrades to the facility, including installing a digital projector and Dolby Digital Sound system to keep up with Hollywood’s switch from 35-millimeter film to digital movies. A new playground was also installed for the 2014 season.
The Shakours have offered to help the couple with running the drive-in for the first couple weeks, according to Julia Wiggin.
“It’s all new to us, and we’re willing to dive into it with both feet,” she said.