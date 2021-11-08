SWANZEY — New Hampshire's U.S. Senators have once again introduced a bill to designate a single ZIP code for all of Swanzey — an issue that's plagued parts of the town for years — the legislators announced Monday.
North Swanzey shares the 03431 ZIP code used by Keene, Roxbury and Surry, rather than taking the 03446 code used by the rest of Swanzey. Otherwise, the exception among Swanzey's five villages are the post office boxes in West Swanzey, which have their own code of 03469.
The ZIP code oddity has been a problem for residents and officials because of mis-delivered or delayed mail and slowed emergency response times, Town Administrator Michael Branley said Monday.
North Swanzey also used to have a number of similarly named roads to other communities in the 03431 ZIP code, but the town changed some street names in North Swanzey and elsewhere in town in January 2017 to help address that issue.
To help fix the ongoing challenges caused by the ZIP code quirk, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both Democrats, are once again hoping to pass legislation to give Swanzey its own ZIP code, according to a news release Monday from Shaheen's office.
"This legislation is a commonsense step to address this long overdue issue," Shaheen said in the release. "I’m committing to delivering Swanzey its own ZIP code to improve the delivery of public services and enhance the quality of life for local residents."
The town petitioned the U.S. Postal Service for a uniform ZIP code in 2016, but it was rejected by the service’s Northern New England District, prompting the senators to get involved.
"We requested they make this service in 2016, they denied it, we appealed it, and now it literally takes an act of Congress to make it happen," Branley said Monday, noting that the town's only role in the process is advocacy.
Shaheen and Hassan first introduced the legislation in 2017 and reintroduced it again in 2019, but both measures failed to pass Congress.
The latest attempt — introduced Nov. 3 — has been referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, according to Shaheen spokeswoman Sam Paisley. The one-page bill has not come up for a vote yet.
"Swanzey residents are long overdue for their own zip code," Hassan said in the release. "This is a no-brainer and would help improve mail delivery and prevent dangerous delays in emergency response."