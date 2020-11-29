Norm's Ski and Bike Shop in Keene has temporarily closed after the business learned that someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 was in the store on Nov. 23, according to a Friday Facebook post.
Just before 9 a.m., Norm's Ski and Bike Shop posted that the store at 62 Martell Court would be closed until all employees had been tested for the coronavirus.
A subsequent post Saturday morning said that all the store's employees were either tested on Friday or were planning to get tested Saturday, and that results should be back within four days.
"Our concerns are to provide a safe and healthful workplace first and foremost and not spread this disease transmission," the Friday post said.
Norm's Ski and Bike Shop could not be reached for additional comment Sunday afternoon, but the voicemail message at the store said the business will notify customers via Facebook when it plans to reopen.