Former N.H. House Speaker Terie Norelli has endorsed fellow Democrat Dan Feltes in the race for governor, the Feltes campaign announced Thursday.
“I know that Dan will continue to build off of the progress he has already made in the legislature to lower costs for Granite Staters and create a more equitable and more affordable New Hampshire for everyone who lives here,” Norelli said in a news release.
Feltes, the Senate Majority Leader, is vying for his party’s gubernatorial nomination with Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky. Both men live in Concord.Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is running for re-election to a third term.