A snowstorm blanketed parts of the southern Monadnock Region with more than a foot of snow, causing many schools to cancel or delay classes Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported that more than 13 inches of snow had accumulated at one location in Rindge, near the Massachusetts border, by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Anticipating the storm, the Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — announced in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that it had canceled all Tuesday classes. The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District canceled all in-person activities Monday afternoon, due to the inclement weather, and delayed Tuesday classes — which students will attend remotely — by two hours.
Snowfall totals were lower toward the north, though the slow-moving nor’easter still caused significant accumulation, according to NWS: Keene received 8 to 10 inches, West Chesterfield got 9 inches and Spofford about 7, and Marlborough received 8 inches. The storm had largely subsided by 7 a.m. Tuesday, with less than an inch expected across the Monadnock Region after that point.
ConVal Regional School District — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — postponed its deliberative session from Tuesday evening to Wednesday, due to the storm. Classes in the district will be conducted remotely on Tuesday.