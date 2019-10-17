Heavy rain and strong winds from a nor’easter that came through Wednesday night and this morning have left more than 45,000 New Hampshire residents without power, and led to local school closures and road blockages.
Winds of up to 49 miles per hour were recorded in Rindge and 44 mph in Keene early this morning, some of the highest in the state, according to the National Weather Service’s Facebook page. Of the area towns with reported rain totals on the weather service’s website, the highest was Jaffrey, at 2.6 inches, followed by Rindge at 2.47 inches, Marlborough at 2 inches, Swanzey at 1.94 inches, Charlestown at 1.81 inches, Keene at 1.78 inches and Fitzwilliam at 1.73 inches.
The storm’s effects have caused schools to close in the Monadnock and Winchester districts, as well as N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers the Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland districts.
Most towns in southwestern New Hampshire have had trees or wires down, some blocking roads, as reported by multiple area fire and police departments. The westbound lane of Route 9 at Washington Street in Keene was closed from 7 to 8:40 a.m., N.H. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Eileen Meaney said.
The majority of those downed trees and wires haven’t caused much damage as of this morning, according to the reports.
One exception was in Swanzey, where a tree fell onto the roof of a building at 10 West Swanzey Road, according to the Swanzey Fire Department’s Facebook page.
The post said the three residents in the two units affected in the building were evacuated to a Keene hotel, but no injuries were reported.
Most of the power outages are in the southern, eastern and western parts of the state, according to Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods. The power company has more than 400 workers repairing damages and restoring power.
“We will continue to shift our crew resources to the areas where they are needed most, including the Keene area,” she said in an email this morning.
Keene had 1,026 customers without power, about 9 percent of the total, as of this morning while towns such as Winchester, Roxbury and Richmond had between 77 and 99 percent of their customers affected.
Eversource has already restored power for about 40,000 residents, Woods noted, since 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Live updates on the power outages in each community can be found on the Eversource or the New Hampshire Electric Co-op websites.
Woods said anyone seeing trees or wires down should report it immediately by calling 911.