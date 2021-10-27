A nominee for a board that regulates the licensing of speech pathologists and hearing-care providers was disbarred from practicing law in 2012, something he did not disclose in his application to the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification.
The Executive Council is scheduled to vote on the nomination Wednesday.
Timothy A. O’Meara of Hampton, now a hearing-aid specialist with Miracle-Ear, was disbarred after the state Supreme Court concluded he had threatened and pressured clients in an accident-settlement case, one of whom was paralyzed in the crash, and then lied to an arbitration panel about the legal fees his clients had agreed to.
“Disbarment is necessary to protect the public and preserve the integrity of the legal profession when, as in this case, an attorney not only selfishly allows his own personal interests to take precedence over his duty of loyalty to his clients, but also lies to a tribunal,” the court wrote. “No lesser sanction will suffice.”
The resume O’Meara provided to the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification included his experience as a hearing specialist and restaurant developer but not his legal career or law degree. O’Meara was practicing as a personal injury lawyer in Keene before his disbarment.
Reached Tuesday evening, O’Meara said, “It was certainly a long time ago, and it has made me hypervigilant about ethical issues. I lost a great deal in losing my law license.”
O’Meara has been with Miracle-Ear since 2018, according to his resume. Prior to that, he developed real estate and managed a restaurant.
“Reincarnation after just a very painful learning experience,” he said.
O’Meara said he left messages for councilors after his nomination and spoke with Councilor Cinde Warmington. He said they discussed the need to make hearing aids more affordable; he did not share his disbarment with her.
Reached Tuesday night, Warmington said, “I make every effort to vet all nominees to ensure they have the qualifications and integrity necessary to serve. I am disappointed that Mr. O’Meara wasn’t forthcoming about this serious matter. I would have appreciated the opportunity to discuss it with him.”
The other councilors could not be reached or did not return messages. The governor’s spokesman also did not return messages.