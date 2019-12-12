The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough will celebrate its seventh year of recognizing trendsetting young professionals from the region with a special edition of the magazine and an event in March.
In partnership with the Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) and The Keene Sentinel, the Business Journal is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Trendsetters Awards, which are given annually to a select group, under age 40, who are making a positive difference in their workplace or community.
In 2019, 14 young professionals were recognized, bringing to 91 the total number of winners honored since 2014.
Terrence Williams, president of The Sentinel, said The Business Journal and KYPN are asking area residents, businesses, nonprofit companies, and government and educational institutions to nominate young professionals for the awards. A panel comprising mostly winners from last year’s Trendsetters Awards will do the judging in January.
Nominators can fill out an online form at www.sentinelsource.com/trendsetter. They will be asked to include the nominee’s name, age, position or title, company or institution, town of residence and the nominee’s contact information, including email, phone and address. Also, the nominations should explain the person’s contributions and value to their workplace and their efforts on behalf of their community. Judges put an emphasis on those who excel in both arenas, Williams said.
If a nominator prefers to send a letter of nomination, they can do so by addressing it to Williams at The Keene Sentinel, 60 West St., Keene, NH 03431.
The deadline for nominations is midnight Jan. 7. Nominees must be under age 40 on March 31.
“Each year we learn anew that there are scores of young people adding greatly to the quality of life in this region,” Williams said. “And what’s particularly gratifying is that these folks have decided to make the Monadnock Region their home, meaning those many contributions will continue.”
Williams said The Business Journal started the awards to draw attention to the value of young professionals to this region and the need to attract and retain them.
“We recognize that these awards are a small part of paying tribute to the value of young professionals and employees,” Williams said. “We continue to hope, however, that the awards give us a chance to highlight the importance of young workers deciding on this area as a place to lay down roots.”
All subscribers to The Sentinel and all who receive The Business Journal will receive the special issue. Further, about 1,000 additional copies will be dropped at key locations in the region.
Any questions can be directed to Williams, either via email at twilliams@keenesentinel.com or by calling 283-0703.