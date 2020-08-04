The Keene Sentinel is again looking to honor women making a difference in the region, through the eighth annual Extraordinary Women awards.
We’re looking for women of all ages who help create positive change in the lives of others through their jobs or through other work they do in the community.
The women chosen for this year’s class will be honored in a magazine inserted in The Sentinel and at a virtual event in October.
Tell us about the woman you’d like to nominate by filling out the nomination form: Go to www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms and click on “Extraordinary Women.”
Alternatively, a letter of no more than 400 words can be mailed to Extraordinary Women, c/o The Keene Sentinel newsroom, 60 West St., Keene, NH 03431.
Nominations must by received by the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 19.