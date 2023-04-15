Artists and friends of artists are urged to submit nominations for the 2023 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards.
The annual juried competition features awards in nine categories, and is a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive!, the regional arts advocacy organization. Artists who reside in the Monadnock Region and in southeastern Vermont may submit nominations, which opened this week.
For more information on the awards and to submit a nomination, go to: www.sentinelsource.com/ewing
“Every year we are astounded by the submissions from the region’s artists,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO for The Sentinel. “From painters, to actors, to filmmakers, to sculptors and to those who organize and advocate for the arts, this region is rich in talent, accomplishment and curation.
“I can’t imagine a region anywhere that can display such gifts, and we are lucky, once a year, to make more and more people aware of what’s around them,” he said.
Williams and Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!, launched the awards in 2015. Winners are featured in stories and photos in a glossy magazine and honored at an event in July. This year’s arts awards are scheduled for July 20 at the Mabel Brown Room on the campus of Keene State College, Williams said. Videos of each winner are shown, and performing arts winners present their theatrical, dance and musical talents during the evening. Those interested can see the videos of past winners at www.monadnockartsalive.org/ewing-arts-awards
Artists may submit in the following categories and self-nominations are encouraged:
Performing arts
Visual arts, both two-dimensional and three-dimensional work
Literary arts, including literature and poetry
Interdisciplinary arts, which can include film, architecture, theater design and direction, performance art and more
Presenters of the arts for those who organize, showcase or make it possible to experience the arts
Student award, celebrating a student creating exemplary works of art in either college or high school
Arts advocate, recognizing an individual or group who works on behalf of the arts and artists
Lifetime achievement award, celebrating long and meritorious work in the arts
Excellence in community engagement, which recognizes those who bring the community and arts together
Folk art, which has been a category in past years, will be judged with other art forms in the appropriate categories.
For more information on the Ewing Arts Awards, visit the website or contact Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com or Jessica Gelter at jessica@monadnockartsalive.org.
