Nominations for the seventh annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards are now open.
The awards, a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive!, will include a July 28 live event, at which the winning artists and a few guests can attend. Others will be able to view the ceremony online, which will be livestreamed. The event is scheduled for Showroom, The Colonial Theatre’s new, small-space performing arts center.
“Continued caution due to COVID-19 will keep the event restricted for live attendance, but we’re getting closer to being able to stage full-scale gatherings,” said Terrence L. Williams, The Sentinel’s president and COO.
Artists will be selected in 10 categories by a panel of art experts and past winners. All who are chosen will be profiled in a glossy magazine to be published July 30. Videos of the winning artists will be part of the ceremony and available for viewing on The Sentinel’s website, sentinelsource.com.
Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!, and Williams said self-nominations for the awards are encouraged, and past entrants who were not chosen may want to resubmit. For rules and information, go to www.ewingartsawards.com.
The categories for 2021:
• Performing arts
• 2D visual arts
• 3D visual arts
• Literary arts
• Interdisciplinary arts
• Folk and traditional arts
• Presenters of the arts
• Student award
• Lifetime achievement award
• Excellence in community engagement
• Arts advocate
The nomination window opens today and closes May 24 at midnight. Details on how to submit a nomination are at the website, Williams said.
Nominations for the 2021 awards also may be sent via letter to The Keene Sentinel, c/o The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, 60 West St., Keene, NH 03431. Anyone mailing a nomination form is asked to consult the website for nomination rules and information first.
The awards are named in honor of the late Ruth and James Ewing, who made many contributions to the local arts community through their stewardship of The Keene Sentinel and through personal philanthropy. Both Ewings were directors at MacDowell in Peterborough.
Questions about the awards can be directed to Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com or Gelter at office@monadnockartsalive.org