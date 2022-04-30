Nominations for the eighth annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards are open through midnight Friday for regional artists interested in being recognized for their work.
The awards, a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive!, will include a ceremony on July 21 at Redfern Performing Arts Center on the campus of Keene State College. The awards celebrate excellence in arts in the Monadnock Region and southeast Vermont.
“With a week to go, I’m so impressed with the artists nominated thus far, but there’s lots of room for consideration, and we’re hopeful to present our judges with some difficult choices,” said Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel. “The talent in this region is remarkable.”
Artists will be selected in 11 categories by a panel of art experts and past winners. All who are chosen will be profiled in stories in a glossy magazine that will be published July 22. Videos of the winning artists will be part of the ceremony and available for viewing on The Sentinel’s website, www.sentinelsource.com.
Self-nominations for the awards are encouraged, and past entrants who were not chosen may want to resubmit. For rules and information, go to www.ewingartsawards.com.
The categories for 2022 are:
Performing arts
2D visual arts
3D visual arts
Literary arts
Interdisciplinary arts
Folk and traditional arts
Presenters of the arts
Student award
Lifetime achievement award
Excellence in community engagement
Arts advocate
Nominations for the 2022 awards also may be sent via letter to The Keene Sentinel, c/o The Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, 60 West Street, Keene NH 03431. Anyone mailing a nomination form is asked to consult the website for nomination rules and information first.
The awards are named in honor of the late Ruth and James Ewing, who made many contributions to the local arts community through their stewardship of The Keene Sentinel and through personal philanthropy.