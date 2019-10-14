Down but not out, Nobody has set his sights on Concord's corner office.
In a Friday interview on Boston's WAAF radio station, Nobody — formerly known as Richard Goyen Paul before legally changing his name — said he plans on challenging incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in a Republican primary race after falling well short of the final two spots in Keene's mayoral race in last week's primary.
"The voters spoke clearly, and said they'd prefer that I be governor," Nobody said during a call-in.
While insisting he still identifies as a libertarian, Nobody said the GOP primary is his best bet.
"Nobody is a libertarian," he said, "but the system is rigged so that only Democrats and Republicans can have a chance, so I'm doing my best to co-opt their party and subvert it."
The Libertarian Party has performed well enough in statewide races at times to be a ballot-qualified party. It gained that status in 2016, obtaining the necessary 4 percent in a statewide race. However, it lost ballot status last year, as Libertarian nominee Jilletta Jarvis received just 1.43 percent of the vote in the only statewide race — for governor.
A spokesman for Sununu declined to comment for this article.
Nobody could not be reached for comment.