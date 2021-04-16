JAFFREY — Jaffrey’s Contoocook Beach will be smaller and unstaffed this summer.
Last year, the selectboard agreed to close the roadway leading to and from the beach for safety but not to bring in sand to cover the roadway — as the town had in previous years — which typically doubles the size of the available beach. The decision was made last year in hopes of discouraging out-of-town visitors who were flocking to local beaches and swimming holes.
The board decided to continue that practice this year, voting during its most recent meeting to close the road for safety but not to extend the beach.
In addition to COVID-19-related concerns, the town also is planning roadwork this summer on Squantum Road, which is the public access to the beach.
Town Manager Jon Frederick told the board he had begun a search for potential lifeguards to man the beach but had found only one certified candidate so far. He said there is currently a major shortage of qualified lifeguards, as many have let their certifications lapse after cancellations of recertification courses in 2020. The beach was not manned last year, and the board agreed to continue that practice this year, allowing use of the beach at residents’ own risk.
Staff was originally slated to begin to enforce parking at the town beach this year, after it was recently discovered that parking space at the beach was donated to the town with a deed restriction that allows only Jaffrey residents to use the lot. While the beach is open to the public, the parking lot would be open only to residents with a Jaffrey dump sticker.
Originally, the board had agreed that beach staff would monitor the parking lot and alert Jaffrey police for enforcement. With no staff on the beach this year, the board agreed that the police would occasionally monitor the parking lot as needed.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.