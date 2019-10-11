PETERBOROUGH — A collision Wednesday morning on Route 101 resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles involved, but no significant injuries, according to police.
Jennifer Rothberg, 31, of Peterborough was driving east in a Toyota Corolla as a Toyota Rav4 driven by Oanh Vu, 30, of Dorcester, Mass., approached from the opposite direction, Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said.
Vu started to turn left onto Route 123, entering the path of Rothberg’s car and causing the collision, Guinard said.
Police were called to the scene about 10:50 a.m.
“The contributing factor is driver inattention on the part of Vu,” Guinard said, adding that she had been paying attention to Google Maps on her phone.
Vu and an adult passenger in her vehicle were uninjured, according to Guinard. Rothberg and two children in her car were taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries.