A fire Monday morning at a Pearl Street home severely damaged the structure, but did not cause any injuries, Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said.
No one was home at 339 Pearl St. at the time of the blaze, Farquhar said. The second-alarm fire broke out around 9:40 a.m., and the home's porch was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, the chief said. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire from the exterior of the house before going inside, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Farquhar said. The side porch of the two-story, single-family home sustained severe structural damage, according to the chief, who added that the blaze was a “very well-advanced fire on a windy day."
"Those are hard fires, and we got it out very quickly," he said, noting firefighters got it under control within about an hour. "Hopefully, the house is salvageable, but to be determined with the extent of the damage.”
A neighboring apartment building also sustained exterior heat damage from the fire, Farquhar said.
Pearl Street was closed in the area while crews responded to the scene, but the road reopened by early afternoon.
This story has been updated with additional information from Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.