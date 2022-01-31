Keene officials say they have not penalized anyone for violating the city’s mask mandate in the six weeks since it was enacted, instead opting for efforts to spread awareness of the new rules.
The indoor masking requirement, meant to blunt a recent COVID-19 surge, has nonetheless drawn scorn from some local business owners and could be the target of a new lawsuit.
City councilors are set to consider extending the mandate, which must be reviewed at least every 60 days, at their meeting Thursday. Asking people to heed the advice of public-health experts, Mayor George Hansel said Monday he doesn’t know if the policy will be upheld.
“I hope that councilors are looking at the results and listening to the business owners and their concerns with it,” said Hansel, who opposed the mandate when it was enacted last month.
The ordinance passed by the City Council Dec. 16 states that anyone not wearing a mask in an indoor public space will receive verbal and written warnings for their first and second offenses, respectively. They will then be fined $100 for a third offense and $250 for any subsequent infractions.
While the rules penalize patrons who aren't compliant, not the establishments, they do obligate employees to wear masks and require that businesses “implement adequate measures” to inform people of the mandate.
Keene police had received 25 reports of noncompliance as of last Wednesday, according to Chief Steven Russo. Of those reports, 18 complained of someone not wearing a mask inside and seven claimed a business or other establishment was out of step with the rules.
Police officers have responded to nearly every complaint, Russo said, including multiple instances in which someone without a mask was refusing to leave a business. In those cases, the person left either before officers arrived or after speaking with police, he said.
Russo said Keene police have not penalized any person or business for noncompliance; instead, as part of the city’s education efforts, officers give copies of the ordinance or explain its restrictions to anyone who is the subject of a complaint.
“What occurs is dependent on the situation and the person's willingness to listen,” he told The Sentinel in an email. “We are complaint driven, we are not riding around looking for violations, we don’t have the time or personnel for that.”
Still, some business owners are pushing back against the mask mandate, saying the policy is illogical and amounts to government overreach.
Dorrie Masten, who owns The Pour House on Central Square, said the bar hasn’t taken any additional steps to notify customers of the mask requirement. Anyone not wearing a mask is assumed to fall under the mandate’s exemption for people with a medical or developmental condition that makes compliance dangerous, she said. (In fact, a large sign on the Pour House door tells patrons, “Masks Not Required,” and notes that people don’t need to show proof they qualify for the medical-condition exemption.)
Since anyone seated at a food-service establishment is also exempt from the mandate, Masten said asking someone to briefly wear a mask when they walk into her bar doesn’t help reduce transmission.
“It is absolutely senseless to me to have people walk in with a mask on when literally 24 inches to each side of them is a table and chair [where someone else is sitting],” she said.
Masten, who was recently notified of a mask-related complaint against The Pour House, said she’s told employees to wear a mask but won’t punish them for ignoring that guidance. As for customers, she said the mandate hasn’t done much to increase mask-wearing.
"If they don’t want to come to the bar because people aren’t wearing masks, I respect that, too,” she said. “I don’t force them to come.”
In addition to public opposition, Keene’s mask mandate may soon face another challenge: Local businessman Jared Goodell, who owns Wonder Casino and the adult-entertainment store Vybrant, said last week he plans to ask Cheshire County Superior Court to strike down the ordinance.
Last year, a federal judge rejected three area residents’ claims that the city’s previous mask mandate violated their constitutional rights. Goodell, who didn't say what aspect of the new ordinance he would challenge, had not yet filed a lawsuit as of Monday morning.
But business owners should view the masking requirements as a potential boon to their bottom line, according to Dr. Don Caruso, president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center.
Caruso, who along with other hospital officials pushed for the mandate, said Monday he thinks the policy — like laws prohibiting smoking in public — helps people feel safer, making them more likely to enter a store.
“I think they’re actually losing people,” he said of businesses that don’t enforce the restrictions. “I know people who won’t go into stores where they see people who are not masked.”
Admitting that a mandate doesn’t change the actions of those “who believe it’s their God-given right to not wear a mask,” Caruso said he still believes the measure has helped limit transmission.
Cheshire Medical Center announced last week that for the first time, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive had broken 30 percent — the fourth consecutive week the hospital reported an increase in that rate. But the number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped from 24 to 18 last week, easing some strain on the facility.
After dire warnings last month that Cheshire Medical could be overrun with COVID-19 patients, Caruso said Monday he believes the mask mandate has helped keep intensive-care beds and staff available to those in need.
“My goal has always been to make sure Cheshire could take care of the community,” he said. “And we were successful.”
Caruso said the positivity rate should fall to around 10 or 15 percent before Keene officials consider repealing the mandate.
Not everyone is convinced the masking rules have had a substantial impact, though.
Hansel said he sees many people wearing masks in public in Keene. Whether that’s a result of the mandate, he said, “I have no idea.”
“I think people are a little more conscientious here,” he said.
Approximately four in five people at Ted’s Shoe & Sport wear a mask inside, according to owner Ted McGreer, who said that number hasn’t changed much since the mandate went into effect. After initial concerns the ordinance would hurt business or put his staff in danger, McGreer said he hasn’t seen anyone act belligerent over the new rules.
“I obviously want to keep anybody who comes into my store safe,” he said. “That’s the most important part of being a small business in a pandemic.”
Still, McGreer treads lightly when it comes to interacting with unmasked customers, explaining in a phone interview that he'll mention the mandate only if a customer asks whether they need to wear a mask. That approach, he said, has made the new rules manageable.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,” he said. “And I think that just comes down to how the business handles it.”