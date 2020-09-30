In the wake of an employee’s testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, all other employees of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities have tested negative, according to spokeswoman Patty Farmer.
The staff member — the second to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic — was tested for the viral disease Sept. 14 and received results that same day, Farmer said previously.
She said Tuesday morning that the employee returned to work after isolating for 10 days, per the state’s COVID-19 guidance.
All other staff members and children who have recently been present at Cedarcrest were tested the week of Sept. 14 as a precaution. Farmer said last week that all of the children also tested negative.
Cedarcrest has been operating under strict guidelines since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited visitation, wellness screenings for employees at the start of their shifts, enforced hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment.
The nonprofit organization serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school. There are 20 children living at the center, three enrolled in the day school and 86 full-time staff members, according to Farmer.
The other Cedarcrest employee who tested positive for COVID-19 did so in August. The worker isolated at home, according to Farmer.