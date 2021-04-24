RINDGE — No injuries were reported in a small fire in one of Franklin Pierce University's residence halls Friday morning.
Rindge firefighters were dispatched to New Hampshire Hall around 8:15 a.m. for an automatic fire alarm, the Rindge Fire Department said in a post on Facebook.
Campus Safety officers soon discovered a dryer was on fire in the building, and alerted dispatchers, the post says.
Once they arrived, Rindge firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the bottom floor of the building and a small fire in the laundry room, which was quickly contained by a sprinkler system, according to the post.
The fire did not spread from the laundry room, but due to the amount of smoke in the hallways and stairwells, firefighters searched the whole building.
The smoke was removed from the building with ventilation fans, the post says.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Firefighters were assisted by the Rindge Police Department and college staff. Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance stood by at the scene and the New Ipswich Fire Department covered the station.