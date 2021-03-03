No residents were injured in a fire that broke out around noon Wednesday at a second-floor apartment in Keene.
The fire was contained to a single room in the rear of the 239 Washington St. home, according to Keene Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering. Speaking at the scene around 12:30, he did not know how the fire started and said its cause remained under investigation by the fire department.
The incident displaced all five residents in the building, who Chickering said will be contacted by the American Red Cross for assistance.
Nobody was in the building — which city property records show has three units — when the fire started, according to a resident named Barry, 37, who wished to be recognized only by his first name. He said three people live in the second-floor unit where the fire occurred.
Crews from the Keene and Swanzey fire departments, in addition to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, had largely cleared the scene by 12:45 p.m.