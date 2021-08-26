ANTRIM — No one was injured in a second-alarm house fire in Antrim Wednesday night, a fire official said.
Just after 9:30 p.m., the Antrim Fire Department was dispatched to a single-family home at 20 Summer St. Upon firefighters' arrival, flames were coming out of the second-floor windows and extending into the attic, according to Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale. Most of the fire had been extinguished by 10:11 p.m., he said.
Gale said he believes the second floor and attic are a total loss. The first floor sustained water damage.
The two occupants of the home had gone out for a short drive and found the building on fire upon returning, Gale said, adding that there were no injuries.
The fire was initially a first-alarm, but upgraded to second because of the hot weather and the need to rotate crews, Gale said. Bennington, Francestown, Hancock, Hillsboro, Peterborough and Stoddard fire departments assisted at the scene, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.