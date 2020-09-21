No new deaths or hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New Hampshire were reported over the weekend by the state health department.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total of known cases in the state to 7,947.
None of the new cases reported were in Cheshire County. There are two active cases in the county, in Keene and in Winchester.
Other new cases were reported in Belknap, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties.
As of Sunday’s reporting, Hillsborough County had 102 active cases of COVID-19, 26 of them outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which each had 38. Sullivan County had four.
There are 308 active cases in the state, and 7,201 people have recovered from the disease.
About 9 percent of cases in the state, or 725 people, have been hospitalized for the coronavirus, and 438 people have died.