Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene reported Monday morning all residents and other staff members have tested negative for COVID-19, after announcing last week an employee tested positive.
The employee, who has not been at the Maple Avenue facility since Aug. 2, had not been feeling well and tested positive for the viral disease the weekend of Aug. 8-9, according to spokeswoman Patty Farmer. The employee remains in isolation at home, she said.
All other staff members and residents were tested for the viral disease as a precaution.
The nonprofit organization serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school. There are 20 residents and 86 full-time staff members, Farmer said.