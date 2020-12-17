Despite rapidly accumulating snow, the Monadnock Region has seen no serious car crashes or power outages as of this morning.
The city of Keene had 8.5 inches of snow as of 6:30 a.m., according to National Weather Service forecaster Margaret Curtis. In Marlborough, the NWS recorded 10 inches around 6 a.m. and 9 inches in Swanzey shortly before 5 a.m.
Heavy snow is expected to continue through this afternoon, with snowfall rates reaching 2 inches per hour in some locations, according to NWS. Blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in some areas.
Heaviest accumulations, which may top 12 inches of fluffy snow, are expected in southern New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service.
There had been no vehicle crashes with major injuries from the storm’s beginning Wednesday night through 9 a.m. today, according to dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Mutual Aid reported a tree had fallen on some power lines in Troy but did not cause any outages, damage or injuries.
According to the outage map on Eversource’s website, about 10 customers lost power in southeastern Keene, but that outage was resolved before 8:30 a.m. At press time, Eversource had no other Monadnock Region outages.
Curtis said the mild fallout from the heavy snowfall is because of the light texture of the snow.
“The last storm we had, the snow was heavy and wet,” she said. “This snow is much more light and fluffy, which is why it’s blowing off of power lines instead of sticking to them.”
Additionally, while students at most area schools have already been learning remotely, the Hinsdale, Jaffrey-Rindge and Monadnock Regional districts decided to give kids a proper snow day. Students in SAU 29 schools will be working on “blizzard bags” that have pre-planned assignments for the day.
Jaffrey-Rindge and Monadnock officials said on their respective Facebook pages that instruction would be canceled due to the storm and encouraged students to get out and experience the joys of an old-fashioned snow day.
“I hope you all have the opportunity to get outside and make some memories,” wrote Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte. “And maybe a snowman or two.”