PETERBOROUGH — The Vose Farm Business Center recently came under new ownership, but the businesses and organizations that rent space there shouldn’t expect any major changes, according to Andy Peterson, a Peterborough-based real estate broker who manages leases at the facility.
Premium Capital Resources, LLC, a New Jersey-based real estate investment and advisory firm that owns properties across the U.S., bought the Vose Farm property from the Winchester, Mass.-based Juniper Advisory Services, LLC, which had owned it since 2006, said Peterson, who helped facilitate the sale. The $10,850,000 purchase, first reported by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, closed April 22, Peterson said.
The roughly 61-acre property features about 271,000 square feet of office, warehouse and manufacturing space between two buildings at 9 and 49 Vose Farm Road off Route 202. A wide range of businesses and nonprofits rent space there, including the River Center, Monadnock Family Services, the MaxT Makerspace, McGrath Lumber, Armored Textiles, Inc. and W.G. Ellerkamp.
“It’s just an exciting space with a lot of interesting businesses going on there, and a lot of employment,” Peterson said, adding that the Vose Farm Business Center has no vacancies right now.
He also said the mix of tenants at the center “made it quite an attractive investment property,” and that Premium Capital Resources doesn’t anticipate making significant changes there.
“They bought the property because they like the way it is,” Peterson said. “They like what’s there, and they want to support what’s there and not make any sweeping changes.”
Premium Capital Resources could not be reached for additional comment this week.