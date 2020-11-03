The silver screen may appear slightly smaller to Monadnock International Film Festival attendees this year. But its impact will not be muted, according to Dee Fitzgerald, chairwoman of the MONIFF board.
The eighth annual edition of the festival, which is typically held in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, opens Thursday in a revised, COVID-friendly format.
The three-day blitz of screenings at local venues — which have included The Colonial Theatre in Keene, the Peterborough Community Theatre and Keene Cinemas 6, among others — is usually interspersed by nightly parties. This year, that has been replaced with an expanded 10-day lineup of digital screenings and virtual gatherings.
Fitzgerald explained that the new arrangement will include more films and give movie buffs greater access to industry professionals.
“Getting access to a filmmaker or the film team … is much easier than when you had to fly somebody in or make sure they had a couple of days in their schedule to come to the region,” she said. “This has really opened it up for some of the smaller festivals.”
Attendees will also enjoy more flexibility, she said, since digital screenings can now be previewed on MONIFF’s website and are available to watch at their leisure.
And the festival has expanded its offerings this year, from approximately 35 films to nearly 60 of them — including feature flicks and short films, documentaries and animated pictures, stories about women winning a war and men yearning for a historic home run. One of the films examines the potential of proper soil management to address climate change. Another explores the revival of vinyl records.
Virtual attendees can choose from three viewing options: a $95 all-access pass that covers every film, discussions with the filmmakers and workshops with industry experts; a $65 pass that accesses as many as 30 films plus the aforementioned events; and individual tickets for up to $15.
“People are watching this from the best seat in the house, which is their couch,” Fitzgerald said. “… There’s no line for the snack bar, and you’re never going to miss a scene because you can pause, step away, come back and finish watching.”
Still, Fitzgerald said the MONIFF organizers are disappointed about losing the festival’s usual camaraderie among patrons, partner organizations and filmmakers. She explained that they postponed the festival in March when Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order that closed entertainment venues, among other nonessential businesses, and with The Colonial Theatre temporarily shutting its doors for renovations.
In July, however, MONIFF organizers began discussing the possibility of hosting a virtual festival, according to Fitzgerald. The revamped event is taking cues from several major industry gatherings held since the spring that have offered digital screenings, including the Toronto International Film Festival, Camden International Film Festival and American Film Institute Fest.
“Watching the different film festivals start to be successful with that gave us an indication that [it] could be a viable option for us,” she said.
Fitzgerald noted that MONIFF is using its virtual platform to offer more filmmaker Q&As this year, as well as multiple workshops with film professionals, with one featuring staff from the post-production firm Technicolor PostWorks. She added that the workshops are an opportunity for Monadnock Region filmmakers, in addition to local college students, to interact with industry experts.
MONIFF’s annual Jonathan Daniels Award, for a film that combines artistic excellence with awareness of social justice, will still be given — albeit virtually. Ofra Bloch will be recognized during a Q&A event and award ceremony Saturday for directing the film, “AFTERWARD.” The film features Bloch’s exploration of her own identify, as an Israeli Jew, for which she is “seen as a victim in Germany and a perpetrator in Palestine,” according to its website.
And the festival still includes several live screenings in Keene, including a dinner at Machina Kitchen & ArtBar on Sunday — featuring the soil documentary in recognition of the restaurant’s sustainable-agriculture mission — and two films at Brewbakers Café’s new location on Emerald Street.
On Friday, the café will host a screening of “Vinyl Nation,” a 92-minute film directed by Kevin Smokler and Chris Boone about the resurgence of vinyl records in recent years. (Revenue from record sales increased by 13 percent in the second half of 2018 and again in the first half of 2019, according to Rolling Stone.)
MONIFF will be the third film festival, all of them virtual, that “Vinyl Nation” has shown at this fall after it was completed in February, according to Smokler and Boone. The duo helped raise $37,000 for nearly 300 American record stores in April, they said, after allowing stores that sold tickets for the film’s launch to keep the proceeds.
“We’re kind of doing it in reverse, where we released it as a virtual cinema release … and then [did] the film festivals after we launched,” Boone said.
They noted their hope that “Vinyl Nation” will encourage MONIFF attendees to support the record industry and added that its inclusion in the festival is meaningful itself.
“Film festivals, just like arthouse cinemas [and] record stores, are the things that make our neighborhoods and towns really special places to live, culturally speaking,” Boone said. “We want them to survive after this pandemic.”
Fitzgerald said the festival will probably take place later than April again next year so that its organizers can determine how to conduct it safely. When it returns, MONIFF — and other similar events — will likely retain at least some of the virtual components they have adopted during the pandemic, she added.
“I think the remote model may be here to stay, simply because it provides greater flexibility for [attendees],” she said. “I think it just broadens the accessibility of a film festival.”