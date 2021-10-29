JAFFREY — A candle sparked an attic fire Thursday afternoon that caused no injuries but damaged a single-family home on Nutting Road, Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain said.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the three-story home around 4:15 p.m. and found light smoke on the first floor, Chamberlain said in an email Friday morning. A resident told firefighters that everyone was out of the house and that she had a candle burning in an upstairs bedroom, according to Chamberlain.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the second-alarm fire, which was downgraded to a first-alarm, Chamberlain said. Officials estimate the fire caused $60,000 in damage, Chamberlain said, with the most damage contained to the bedroom where the fire began. The rest of the home also sustained some heat, smoke and water damage, he said, and the residents are not able to live there currently.
Firefighters determined the blaze to be accidental, Chamberlain said.