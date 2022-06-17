We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
GILSUM — No one was injured in a two-alarm house fire Thursday night, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The blaze broke out shortly after 9 p.m. at 11 Whitney Stage Road, according to Mutual Aid. Officials with the Gilsum Fire Department could not immediately be reached for more information Friday morning.
The roughly 3,000-square-foot home was destroyed, according to Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar, whose department assisted Gilsum firefighters at the scene. The residents and their dogs had left the single-family home just before the fire, Farquhar said in a text message Friday morning, and no firefighters were injured in the blaze.
The structure was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on the scene, Farquhar said.
Acworth, Alstead, Langdon, Marlow, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry and Walpole firefighters also assisted Gilsum at the scene, according to Mutual Aid.