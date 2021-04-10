BRATTLEBORO — Two residents of a mobile home on Crescent Drive escaped unharmed from a fire at the home early Saturday morning, officials said.
The home at 21 Crescent Drive was destroyed, though, and a nearby vehicle sustained significant damage in the two-alarm fire, which was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Fire Department.
A police officer on patrol arrived at the scene first at 12:58 a.m., and reported that the roughly 14-foot-by-70-foot structure was fully involved. Firefighters also discovered a brush fire in the woods behind the home, which covered approximately three-fourths of an acre, according to the release.
The blaze was under control at 1:37 a.m. The Brattleboro Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause, according to the release.
Firefighters from Keene and Putney, Vt., also responded to the scene, and Brattleboro police, Rescue Inc., the Brattleboro Water Department, Green Mountain Power and Tri-Park Corp. assisted.
Firefighters from Hinsdale, Chesterfield and the Vermont towns of Guilford and Westminster covered the Brattleboro stations.