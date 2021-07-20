BRATTLEBORO — Fire crews prevented a two-alarm fire in the basement of a Brattleboro home Tuesday from spreading farther, according to the fire department.
Brattleboro firefighters extinguished the fire, which was mostly contained to a dryer at 44 New England Drive, shortly after responding to the incident around 11 a.m., the department said in a news release.
The three occupants present at the time were able to evacuate the two-story home without any injuries, according to Assistant Fire Chief Charles W. Keir III. They were able to re-occupy the house, which sustained minimal damage, after fire crews removed the dryer and smoke from inside, the release states.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Keir said Tuesday afternoon.