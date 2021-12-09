BRATTLEBORO — A third-alarm fire early Thursday morning destroyed a four-unit apartment building, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 19 Western Ave. around 3:40 a.m. to a "heavy fire," a news release from the department says. The fire was under control by about 7 a.m. Fire Chief Leonard Howard III said the building was valued at $199,560.
The seven residents of the two-and-a-half story home were not injured, the release notes, but a vehicle did have extensive damage. The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents, Howard said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.
Firefighters from Keene, Hinsdale, Guilford, Dummerston and Putney helped on the scene.