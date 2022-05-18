We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
BRATTLEBORO — A second-alarm fire Wednesday morning in the basement of an apartment building did not cause any injuries, but did displace residents of two units damaged by smoke, the Brattleboro Fire Department said in a news release.
Firefighters responded to 30 Brookside Drive around 6:23 a.m. and found smoke coming from the basement of the two-story building. All 10 residents of the eight-unit structure were out by the time firefighters arrived, according to the release.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the basement, and had it under control in about 30 minutes.
The Brattleboro Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire, but does not consider it suspicious, according to the release.
The Guilford, Vt., and Keene fire departments assisted at the scene, along with Rescue Inc., Green Mountain Power and the Red Cross, which is working with displaced residents to find temporary housing.