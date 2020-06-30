No was injured when lightning struck a house on the north side of Keene Monday afternoon, causing minor damage to the home.
“Damage was minimal, but it was a confirmed strike,” Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said.
Firefighters arrived at the single-family home at 103 Liberty Lane at 3:02 p.m. and found light smoke on two floors. They investigated for more than 30 minutes to make sure there was no active fire in the house. The investigation included opening an interior wall to check for fire damage, Howard said.
The strike did trip several electric circuit breakers in the home, Howard said, and firefighters advised the homeowners to have an electrician check their electrical system.