HINSDALE — No one was injured Tuesday night in a three-alarm fire that damaged the rear of a two-unit apartment building on Northfield Road, Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said.
Firefighters arrived at 31 Northfield Road shortly after 10 p.m., and found part of the back of the two-story wooden structure engulfed in flames.
“The back outside wall and deck was fully involved, and then when we got there, it was working into the second floor and attic,” Zavorotny said Wednesday morning. “And our crews made a very quick knockdown.”
Two or three people were home at the time, Zavorotny said, and all escaped safely. The second-floor apartment sustained the most damage, he added, with the back end of the building partially destroyed. The first-floor unit suffered damage to a back hallway and mudroom, along with some water damage.
“It’s very re-buildable,” Zavorotny said, adding that he believes residents should be able to return fairly quickly. “It’s not a total loss, that’s for sure.”
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but Zavorotny said it is not considered suspicious.
In addition to Hinsdale, Zavorotny said multiple area fire departments responded to the scene, including Brattleboro, Chesterfield, Spofford, Winchester and several other departments from Vermont and Massachusetts. Crews remained on the scene until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.