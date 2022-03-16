BRATTLEBORO — There were no injuries in a three-alarm fire late Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Fire Chief Leonard Howard.
A structure fire was reported at 50 Westgate Drive just after 11 p.m., and upon arriving, firefighters saw fire coming from the roof of the two-story wood frame building. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the commercial/residential building, the release says.
The building was part of the Westgate housing community and contained an office, a maintenance shop, and two apartments, Howard said Wednesday morning. The occupants of one apartment were not home at the time of the fire, Howard said, but two occupants of the second apartment were.
The fire appears to have begun in a shed outside of the building before spreading up the side of the building and into the attic, Howard said. He described the damage as “pretty extensive.”
The fire was knocked down within an hour and was reported under control at 12:24 a.m. The release did not provide details about the extent of damage.
Windham/Windsor Housing Trust owns the building, according to the release.
Fire departments from Hinsdale, Keene and Spofford assisted at the scene, as did departments from Guilford, Dummerston and Putney in Vermont, and Greenfield, Mass.
The fire is under investigation, Howard said, but does not appear to be suspicious.