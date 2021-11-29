HINSDALE — A one-alarm fire at a residential garage in Hinsdale drew personnel from four nearby towns Saturday night.
The fire occurred at 204 Northfield Road, and the owners — who were home at the time — called in the fire themselves, according to Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny. There were no injuries, he said.
A minivan inside the garage ignited, Zavorotny said Sunday morning, and the vehicle wasn’t salvageable. Some of the garage’s other contents were also damaged, but the structure of the garage — which is not attached to the home — remained intact, he said.
It wasn’t clear by Sunday morning what caused the vehicle to catch fire, but the circumstances aren’t suspicious, according to Zavorotny.
The fire was reported to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid at around 5:30 p.m., and firefighters had it knocked down within approximately 30 minutes.
“We knocked it down quickly,” Zavorotny said.
Fire departments from Brattleboro, Chesterfield, Winchester and Northfield, Mass., assisted.