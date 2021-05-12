JAFFREY — No one was injured Tuesday evening in a fire that caused minor damage to a three-story Main Street building that houses two businesses and five apartments, Fire Chief David Chamberlain said.
Firefighters responded to 24 Main St. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and got the blaze under control within 20 minutes, he added. Most of the damage was concentrated on the front porch of the building, including the floor, ceiling and support columns.
One apartment suffered minor interior wall damage, Chamberlain said, but the entire building was able to be re-occupied after crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m., Chamberlain said.
The fire appears to have been accidental, he added, and may have been caused by "careless disposal" of a cigarette or other smoking material, which then ignited leaves and other dry material near the front porch.
"Smoking materials should be extinguished and disposed of in non-combustible containers that are designed for disposal of smoking materials or [have] water in the container to extinguish the material," Chamberlain said in an email.