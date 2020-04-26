No one was injured Sunday afternoon when a fire broke out at a home in Antrim, said Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale.
The Antrim Fire Department responded to a call just after 1 p.m. of a fully involved, two-alarm blaze at a two-story residence at 47 Bridle Road.
There were two adult residents at the home, both of whom made it out safely. Gale said he offered to call Red Cross for the residents, but they declined.
Southwestern New Hampshire Fire Mutual Aid said the fire had largely been extinguished by 2:15 p.m, and by 6 p.m., Gale said, all units had left the scene.