SWANZEY — A local staple of summer has joined the list of COVID-19-related cancellations.
The Cheshire Fair's board of directors has canceled this year's edition due to the pandemic and the uncertainty it creates for coming months, a Facebook post on the fair's website announced Thursday.
"Please know that this was not a matter that we took lightly and we have much sadness related to the decision," the post reads.
The fair, held in early August at the fairgrounds on Monadnock Highway (Route 12) in Swanzey, is an annual ode to agriculture that also features rides, games, live entertainment, a demolition derby and plenty of food.
This would have been its 82nd year.
The Facebook post invites anyone with questions and concerns to reach out to the fair office at info@cheshirefair.org or 357-4740.
"We hope you and your families stay healthy and we hope to see you at our fair in 2021!" the post reads. "Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time."