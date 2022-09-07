The N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence heard expert testimony Tuesday afternoon in Keene from three social scientists who study elections — all of whom said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in this country’s elections.
The committee, formed by Secretary of State David Scanlan in April, gathered at the Keene Public Library as part of a series of meetings across the state examining why public confidence around elections seems to be declining, and what can be done to change this.
While it does not have power to change election laws, the committee will eventually produce a report with suggestions on ways to strengthen the voting process in New Hampshire or explain why people should have confidence in the system as is.
The three experts who spoke Tuesday — Dartmouth College Professors Brendan Nylan and Michael Herron and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor Charles Stewart III — shared their analyses of the causes of waning confidence and made suggestions about how the state might increase voter confidence.
All noted a recent shift in the national conversation around election integrity that became especially prominent in the leadup to and aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Herron said that prior to that year, most claims of fraud in elections had to do with specific allegations within a specific jurisdiction — what he called narrow allegations. Since 2020, though, claims of fraud have become more generalized and conspiratorial, sometimes lacking the specificity that would make them easily disproved by the media, he said.
Similarly, Stewart said, “My hypothesis … is not necessarily that confidence has dropped but that emotions have risen.”
While in the past, political candidates and their supporters would be disappointed by a loss, grumble about it and move on, that is not as often the case anymore, he said. This is particularly the case since the 2020 presidential election, when the loser, then-President Donald J. Trump, began perpetrating unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.
Nylan — like the other two professors — made the point that such claims have no basis in reality.
“There is no expert belief in widespread fraud in our field. Full stop. These claims have been rejected by courts again and again and again, including by Donald Trump’s own judicial appointees,” he said. “There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Period. We need to be very clear about that.”
While studies have shown that voters tend to know few basic facts about politics, research has also shown the public responds to messaging disseminated by political elites, Nylan said. He noted that Trump’s messaging about the integrity of the 2020 election has been unprecedented.
“I don’t want to say these messages are the only factor [impacting confidence in elections] but I’ll argue they are the main difference,” he said. “People have always lost elections. Right? We’ve all lived through many. And there is something different about this one. And what is different is the volume and frequency of these baseless claims of fraud.”
Heading into the midterm elections this year, and with the 2024 presidential election looming, there is no evidence that the political polarization around election integrity has subsided, Nylan said. He cited polling that showed higher levels of polarization about the 2022 election than were seen prior to the 2020 election, especially among Republicans.
Noting that public confidence tends to be higher in local and state elections than in federal contests, he suggested the best way to counter this polarization is for politicians and institutions from the grassroots up to be direct in their messaging that elections can be trusted.
Herron said the N.H. attorney general already produces biannual reports about allegations of voter fraud or malfeasance. If the reports more clearly stated statistics about how many allegations were dismissed and how many clerical errors were identified, the documents could be more helpful to the public understanding of election integrity in the state, he said.
Meanwhile, Stewart warned that studies show changes to how elections are conducted do not produce substantial benefits for voters’ belief in the integrity of those systems.
“I know of no major voting reform in the last 20 years that has increased voter confidence in measurable ways,” he said.
The committee asked a few brief questions of the professors before taking public comment from the audience of about 30 people. Those who provided comments included representatives from nonpartisan organizations such as Secure Democracy USA, the Institute for Responsive Government and the Brennan Center for Justice. Those three groups advocate for a variety of election policies — from automatic voter registration to expanding access absentee voting and protecting election officials — on a national level.
Representatives from those groups called for reforms such as having the state participate in a data program administered by the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center. By joining that program, state officials would have access to a database that aims to improve the accuracy of voter rolls by providing information about people who may have moved, died or registered to vote in another state, the advocates said.
Committee members include co-chair Richard Swett, director of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire board; co-chair Bradford E. Cook, chair of N.H. Ballot Law Commission; Andrew Georgevits, chairman of the Concord Republican City Committee; and Amanda Merrill, a board member for the N.H. Land & Community Heritage Investment Program.
Also on the panel are Jim Splaine, a former New Hampshire legislator; Douglass Teschner, president of Growing Leadership; Olivia Zink, executive director of Open Democracy in Concord; and Ken Eyring, co-founder of the Government Integrity Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.