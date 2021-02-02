SWANZEY CENTER — None of the races for positions within the Monadnock Regional School District will be contested in March, and several open positions did not draw any candidates before the end of the filing period last Friday.
Four incumbents on the 13-member school board — Brian Bohannon and Cheryl McDaniel-Thomas, both of Swanzey, Kristen Noonan of Fitzwilliam and Chairman Scott Peters of Troy — are running for three-year terms. No one filed to run for the seat representing Roxbury, currently held by Nicholas Mosher, according to District Clerk Lillian Sutton.
Incumbent Bill Hutwelker of Swanzey is running for a one-year term as district moderator.
On the budget committee, incumbents Dan Coffman of Swanzey and Adam Hopkins of Troy, the current chairman, are seeking three-year terms. Newcomer Melissa Diven of Swanzey is also running for a three-year term on the budget committee.
Nobody filed to run for open budget committee seats representing Fitzwilliam, Gilsum and Roxbury, Sutton said.
Voters in the district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — will choose school representatives during the annual school elections on March 9.