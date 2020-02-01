SWANZEY CENTER — With the filings in for Monadnock Regional School District offices, the ballot has shaped up to include no contested races.
Filing for school board were Chairwoman Lisa Steadman of Troy; incumbent Winston Wright of Fitzwilliam; and Michelle Connor of Richmond. Incumbents Elizabeth Tatro and Colleen Toomey are also running for two seats representing Swanzey. All of these are for three-year terms. (Toomey is finishing a one-year term representing her town.)
Dan LeClair is running unopposed, for a two-year term representing Swanzey.
On the budget committee, Doug Bersaw of Richmond filed for re-election to a three-year term, and Edward Sheldon filed for a three-year term representing Swanzey. No one filed for three-year terms representing Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Roxbury and Troy.
For district moderator, incumbent Bill Hutwelker is running for re-election to a one-year term.
The filing period for the annual March elections ended Friday. Residents of the Monadnock Regional School District will pick officers and consider the rest of this year’s warrant at the polls March 10.