All of the students at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene have tested negative for COVID-19, after the center announced last week an employee had tested positive, according to spokeswoman Patty Farmer.
The staff member — the second to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic — was tested for the viral disease Sept. 14 and received results that same day, Farmer said Monday.
Per the state’s COVID-19 guidance, Farmer said the staff member is required to isolate for 10 days and have lessening symptoms before returning to work.
All other staff members and students who have recently been present at the Maple Avenue facility were tested for the viral disease as a precaution, Farmer said Tuesday morning. All of the students tested negative, but the center is still waiting for some of the employee test results, she said.
Cedarcrest has been operating under strict guidelines since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited visitation, wellness screenings for employees at the start of their shifts, enforced hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment.
The nonprofit organization serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school. There are 20 children living at the center, three enrolled in the day school and 86 full-time staff members, according to Farmer.
The other Cedarcrest employee who tested positive for COVID-19 did so in August. The worker isolated at home, according to Farmer.