PETERBOROUGH — Police continue to investigate a three-car collision Wednesday morning that left a Peterborough woman dead and another area resident seriously injured.
Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said Thursday afternoon that investigators had yet to determine what caused Jillian Bosworth, 30, to drive into oncoming traffic on Route 202 and collide with another vehicle, killing her.
Police are looking into whether poor road conditions — due to heavy rain overnight — were a factor in the crash, Guinard said. However, they were unable to say Thursday if that played a role.
Kim Reth, 52, of Jaffrey, also suffered "extremely critical injuries" in the crash and was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., Guinard announced Wednesday afternoon. A hospital spokeswoman did not have more information on Reth's condition Thursday. A third person, Robin Marmorstein of Peterborough, was also involved in the crash but was not injured, according to police.
An online fundraiser created by Bosworth's sister, Rosalie Carney, to help pay for her burial or cremation costs describes Bosworth as a "selfless, caring soul." As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $11,000.
"She touched the lives of so many people," Carney wrote on the fundraiser page. "... As you can imagine, we are extremely devastated and in shock over the tragic loss of our loved one."