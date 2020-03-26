A ninth person has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Vermont, state health officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Because of the rise in case numbers and investigations, the Vermont Department of Health announced earlier this week that it will no longer include demographic details — such as patients' approximate age — with its daily COVID-19 updates. Officials say they hope to begin releasing that information periodically.
Thursday's news release likewise does not note whether the person who died had underlying medical conditions.
To date, 158 people in Vermont have tested positive for COVID-19, with a total of 2,008 tests having been conducted, according to the state health department.