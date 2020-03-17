Nine new positive test results for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 were announced by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday night.
The cases are all adults — five males and four females. Four cases are from Rockingham County, three from Hillsborough County and two from Grafton County.
These new cases bring the state's tally to 26, with all patients isolating at home and not requiring hospitalization, according to a news release from the state health department.
"The increasing number of cases and new evidence of community-based transmission raises concern that the COVID-19 outbreak is intensifying in New Hampshire," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan in the release. " ... We know that this novel coronavirus can be spread very easily through close contact, and the virus can be spread even when people are having very mild early symptoms of illness."
Other COVID-19 cases in the Granite State have been identified in Grafton and Rockingham counties, and Nashua.
Coronavirus — and all respiratory illnesses — is spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing and on surfaces.
Health officials emphasized that people who are feeling ill with a fever or mild flu-like symptoms should stay at home. They also stressed the importance of practicing prevention measures, such as:
* Washing your hands frequently
* Avoiding close contact — that is, being within 6 feet — of someone who’s sick
* Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
* Covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough
For more information from the health department: www.nh.gov/covid19/